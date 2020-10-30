U.S. labor costs rise moderately in third quarter By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: A new business advertises for workers as it prepares to open up during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in California,

WASHINGTON () – U.S. labor costs increased moderately in the third quarter, suggesting inflation could stay muted for a while and allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates near zero as the economy gradually recovers from the COVID-19-induced recession.

The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.5% last quarter after advancing by the same margin in the second quarter. That lowered the year-on-year rate of increase to 2.4% from 2.7% in the second quarter.

The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation as it adjusts for composition and job quality changes. Last quarter’s increase in the ECI was in line with economists’ expectations.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR