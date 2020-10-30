U.S. labor costs rise moderately in third quarter By

© . FILE PHOTO: A new business advertises for workers as it prepares to open up during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in California,
WASHINGTON () – U.S. labor costs increased moderately in the third quarter, suggesting inflation could stay muted for a while and allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates near zero as the economy gradually recovers from the COVID-19-induced recession.
The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.5% last quarter after advancing by the same margin in the second quarter. That lowered the year-on-year rate of increase to 2.4% from 2.7% in the second quarter.
The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation as it adjusts for composition and job quality changes. Last quarter’s increase in the ECI was in line with economists’ expectations.
