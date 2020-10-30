Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers By

WASHINGTON () – Twitter (N:) said on Friday it had changed its policy on hacked materials and lifted a freeze it had placed on the account of the New York Post.

The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social media platform said. It had blocked the newspaper’s account on Oct. 14 after it published articles about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, which Twitter said violated its hacked materials policy.

Earlier this week, Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who accused the company of selective censorship against conservatives.

The New York Post tweeted a picture featuring Twitter’s bird logo flying out of a cage, with the caption “Twitter backs down, finally unlocks Post account after Biden ban.”

