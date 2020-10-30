Todd Gurley commits another huge mental error

Todd Gurley continues to commit mental mistakes for the Atlanta Falcons, though he’s lucky he didn’t cost his team this time.

The Falcons were leading the Carolina Panthers 25-17 on “Thursday Night Football” at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. with just over three minutes left in the game. Atlanta was trying to run out the clock to win the game.

They tossed to Gurley on a 3rd-and-14 play. Gurley ran out of bounds to avoid contact rather than stay in bounds. Gurley staying in bounds could have run another 30 seconds off the clock or forced Carolina to use one of its timeouts.

Instead, the Panthers got the ball back with 2:58 left. They drove to the Atlanta 30 before Teddy Bridgewater was intercepted to seal the game for the Falcons. The interception helped bail out this man from putting his curse on the team.

Gurley rushed 18 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in the win. But he really needs to get his head in the game based on the mistakes he is making. This error comes less than a week after his huge blunder last week cost the Falcons.