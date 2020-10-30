Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez’s Summer Fling Is Over

WENN/Avalon/Sheri Determan

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez might have been back on the single market once again. Four months after being caught on camera cozying up to each other in a PDA-filled Cabo San Lucas trip, the “Call Me by Your Name” actor and the “Alita: Battle Angel” actress were believed to have ended their summer fling.

The twosome, according to E! News, are no longer together. One source told the outlet that the duo haven’t been together for a while now. Another source further stated that the Mexican actress did not speak of the “Little Women” actor during a recent interaction, adding that she “seemed single.”

Timothee and Eiza first sparked dating speculations back in June after they were photographed enjoying an intimate getaway together in Mexico. The pair were seen soaking up the sun on a yacht, and in one picture, the 30-year-old beauty sat in a lounge chair while the “Lady Bird” star leaned in to kiss her.

Although they never publicly commented on their talked-about romance, the rumored lovebirds fueled further speculations a few days later when their PDA-filled photos emerged on the Internet. One of the circulating snaps captured them engaging in a steamy make-out session inside a hot tub with him kissing her neck from behind.

Before he was linked romantically to Eiza, Timothee was dating Lily-Rose Depp for more than a year. The former lovebirds, who first met on the set of Netflix’s “The King“, called it quits in April 2020. He was listed as “single” in a feature piece for the May 2020 issue of British Vogue.

In mid-October, Timothee weighed on his relationship with the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp. Responding to criticism suggesting that their romance was a “P.R. stunt”, the Academy Award nominee fired back in an interview with GQ, “A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”