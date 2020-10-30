Tim Cook Says Pandemic Boosting Contactless Payment Adoption in United States

During today’s earnings call covering the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about Apple’s payment services, where he said that contactless payment usage could see growth in the United States due to the pandemic, where people are aiming to use cash less and less.

As you can imagine in this environment, people are less wont to hand over a card. Contactless payment has taken on a different level of adoption and I don’t think we’ll go back. The United States has been lagging in contactless payments and I think the pandemic may very well put the U.S. on a different trajectory there. We are very bullish on this area and there are more things that Apple can do in this space so this is an area of great interest to us.

Cook also said that Apple in general continues to be enthusiastic about payment services. Apple Card is “doing well,” and Apple Pay is “doing exceptionally well.”