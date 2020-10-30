Tigers hire A.J. Hinch as manager

A.J. Hinch, who guided the Houston Astros to the 2017 World Series title but lost his job with the organization due to the scandal tied to that championship, is back in the big leagues.

The Detroit Tigers confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in MLB by announcing Hinch as their new manager on Friday. Detroit’s official statement noted that the 46-year-old joined the Tigers one year to the day after he managed the Astros in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series that Houston lost to the Washington Nationals.

Hinch was previously linked with the Chicago White Sox after general manager Rick Hahn parted ways with manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper and explained that he wanted “someone who has experience with a championship organization in recent years” for the club’s new skipper. The White Sox instead hired Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa on Thursday.

Thus far, Hinch has compiled a managerial record of 570-452 across stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Astros. He won two pennants with the Astros and also the 2017 Fall Classic, but that run will, in the eyes of many, be forever stained by the much-publicized sign-stealing scandal that resulted in Houston firing both Hinch and then-general manager Jeff Luhnow last January. Hinch was also suspended for the entire 2020 season, but that ban ended after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Detroit finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 23-35 record and dead last in the American League Central standings.