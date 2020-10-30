This Black Friday deal brings the Shark Navigator NV360 Vacuum down to $100 today

Pool party!
Inflatable pools and accessories for kids, families, pets and even adults
Public pool parties may not be an option for a while, but that doesn’t mean you should give up on soaking in the sun. There are plenty of inflatable pools, large enough for families or tiny enough for babies, to cool down your hot summers, but start your search with these picks. Plus, make sure you have the accessories you’ll need to keep your pool water clean and healthy.
