The top available MLB free agents

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

Realmuto represents a bit of a white whale this winter. The catching position is easily the most difficult spot on the diamond to fill with a reliable and stable presence, let alone a superstar. For several years now Realmuto has been the undisputed best backstop in the game, and after Philadelphia failed to lock him up to a long term extension, here he is available on the open market. His contract will almost assuredly surpass the 8 year/$184 million pact Joe Mauer inked with the Twins a decade ago.

Potential suitors: Just about every team