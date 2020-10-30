The smallest hope of PUBG Mobile returning back to Google Play Store is going away on October 30 – Gaming News

The government of India banned 118 mobile apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite back in September under Section 69A of Information Technology Act 2009. Soon after that both the games were removed from Google Play Store listing. However, users can still play the game if they already have it installed on their smartphones. But that’s set to change from October 30 as PUBG Mobile India has announced that they are terminating all service and access for users in India via its official Facebook page.

The Facebook post clearly mentions that to comply with the interim order, Tencent Games will terminate all the services for both PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite. Apart from this, the post also clarified that all the rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the PUBG Corporation.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile India has also emphasised on the fact that protecting users data has always been their top priority and they have always followed the government’s laws and regulations on data protection.

Here’s what the Facebook post reads, “Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India.”

For those unaware, PUBG Mobile has recently withdrawn the franchise partnership with China-based Tencent Games to drop the Chinese tag. Also, Krafton, the South-Korea based video game holding company that owns PUBG Corporation has posted a job listing on Linkedin for “Corporate Development Division Manager” suggested that the game might return to the Indian market under the umbrella of its parent company PUBG Corporation. However, with servers of the game going offline might mark the end of PUBG Mobile’s journey in India.

