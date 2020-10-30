The ‘Managers from the 2011 MLB season’ quiz

The Chicago White Sox have a new manager. On Thursday, the team announced that they had hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa to manage the club in 2021. The move is a reunion for the Pale Hose and La Russa, whose first managerial gig was with the White Sox back in 1979, a stint that lasted seven-plus seasons. La Russa last managed a team back in 2011, the year he led the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series championship, the third of his career. He is the oldest current manager in the league and the third oldest manager in MLB history. His age reportedly raised concerns among some Sox employees, but for now, La Russa is saying the right things and appears ready to go.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Managers come and go. Very few in the league today were managing when La Russa was still with the Cardinals. So with that in mind, how many of the MLB managers from the start of the 2011 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!