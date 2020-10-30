The Hoff claims to have invented Bitcoin in 12th anniversary video By Cointelegraph

The Hoff claims to have invented Bitcoin in 12th anniversary video
Nine celebrities with profiles on the sponsored video-sharing platform Cameo have published messages wishing (BTC) a happy birthday ahead of the twelfth anniversary of the publication of its whitepaper on Oct. 31.
The videos were paid for by crypto security firm Halborn, and feature Hollywood notables, musicians, and comedians including David Hasselhoff, Charlie Sheen, Carole Baskin, Charlamagne Tha God, Gilbert Gottfried, Doug Benson, Hassan Johnson, Soulja Boy, and RZA.
