The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

Instagram

The ‘Born 2 Rap’ star has been caught liking several pictures of a gay man on social media, ultimately adding fuel to the long rumors surrounding his sexuality.

–

The Game is adding fuel to his gay rumors. The 40-year-old West Coast hip-hop star was caught liking several pictures of a gay man on Instagram. Meanwhile on his own page (@losangelesconfidential), the star recently wrote this note, “Become a ghost. F**k attention. Just hustle.”

The Game thirsting over a gay man on Instagram

While The Game never talked about his sexuality, he called out closeted gay rappers and urged them to come clean about their sexual preference in a past interview. He, however, insisted he didn’t have any issues with gay people.

The Game liking a gay man’s picture on Instagram

Talking to VLAD TV back in 2011, the rapper said, “I think there are several rappers that are in the closet and gay.” He continued, “They are the only type of gay people that I have a problem with. I don’t have a problem with gay people. Gay people are everywhere and rightfully so, it’s a free country. Beyonce should have asked ‘Who run the world? Gays.’ ”

“Be gay, you can do that,” he went on. “Game don’t have a problem with gay people. Game has a problem with people that are pretending not to be gay and are gay because the number one issue with that is that you could be fooling somebody and you could give them AIDS and they can die and so that in the closet s**t is real scary.”

When asked if he had worked with any of the closeted gay rapper, he replied, “Possibly, yeah. And not being just full-out gay, just pretending he loves girls and lives the rap lifestyle, but really he’s a man fan… There’s a lot of man fans out there in hip-hop. I see how you n*ggas be looking at n*ggas you’re around too. They be looking at n*ggas crazy.”

The Game has two sons and one daughter. He was previously engaged to actress and model Valeisha Butterfield, the daughter of U.S. Congressman G. K. Butterfield. He later dated sixth-grade teacher Tiffney Cambridge. Their relationship lasted eight years but their marriage plan never materialized.

He has been single for a while now.