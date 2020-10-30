‘The Boys’ Season 3: Claudia Doumit Promoted to Regular as Victoria

Following The Boys‘ Season 2 finale reveal that — SPOILER ALERT for those who have not finished bingeing all of the Amazon series’ sophomore run! — congresswoman Victoria Neuman is behind the exploding heads, the dysfunctional superhero drama has promoted her portrayer, Claudia Doumit, to series regular for Season 3, our sister site reports. Last viewers saw, Hughie had sought out Victoria for a job on her staff, not knowing that she is a supe. (END SPOILER ALERT)

Additionally, Colby Minifie, who plays stressed Vought exec Ashley Barrett, has also been upped to full-time status.

Doumit co-starred in The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke’s gone-too-soon NBC drama Timeless, while Minifie’s TV credits include Fear the Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Jessica Jones.

* Laura Benanti (Supergirl, Younger) has joined HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl series in an undisclosed role, reports.

* Steve Agee has joined HBO Max’s Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker, which stars John Cena in the title role. According to , Agee will reprise the role of John Economos, a warden at Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary who works closely with Amanda Waller (played in the films by Viola Davis).

* John Turturro has been cast in Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller Severance, starring Adam Scott and executive-produced by Ben Stiller. Turturro will play a longtime employee at Lumen Industries, a company that offers a “severance procedure” which separates work and out-of-work memories.

* Bosch has tapped Gino Vento (Mayans M.C.) and Carlos Miranda (Vida) to recur during its seventh and final season, per .

* Rachel Keller (Dirty John, Legion) has joined the HBO Max drama Tokyo Vice, replacing Odessa Young, who had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts, per .

* Are You Afraid of the Dark? returns to Nickelodeon in 2021. The six-episode second season will find a new Midnight Society telling the story of the Shadowman, a villain who cursed a seaside town. The anthology series’ new cast includes Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche and Parker Queenan. Watch a teaser below:

