The Baby-Sitters Club Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CSkF3l9h0lI/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Baby-Sitters Club is Getting a Season 2!?!?!?! | Netflix Futures","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}” data-url=”https://youtu.be/CSkF3l9h0lI” data-autoplay=”false” data-loop=”false” data-start=”0″ data-fs=”true” data-rel=”true”>

Prepare for another meeting of The Baby-Sitters Club. Netflix has renewed this gem of a series for Season 2!

The Baby-Sitters Club adapts Ann M. Martin’s beloved children’s books. The first season was largely faithful to the sequence of events in the early books, with a few contemporary elements

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com