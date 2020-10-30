TD Bank thanks employees with $500 pandemic bonuses

Article content

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s largest lender by assets, is giving all full- and part-time employees $500 bonuses as a reward for their efforts during the pandemic.

The award will go to about 90,000 non-executive employees around the world. U.S. and Canadian workers will receive that amount in their local currencies, and employees outside of those countries will get a roughly equivalent award.

“TD colleagues have demonstrated unparalleled resilience and determination,” Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said Thursday in a memo to employees. “I am incredibly proud of your efforts to support our customers, communities and each other under the most trying circumstances.”

