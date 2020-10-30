Taxes, energy, trade and Trump: A Canadian investor’s guide to the U.S. election

Article content continued

“There’s bipartisan support for taking a harder line with China going forward so I don’t think any shift from one party to another is going to change that,” he said.

Even with a Biden victory, Bandsma expects the U.S. to come down hard on the ADRs and force some of them to delist if they do not comply with the U.S. GAAP disclosure requirements. There may be a short-term negative effect for those stocks, but Bandsma simply expects them to start trading over-the-counter.

What if the result is contested?

Markets don’t like uncertainty, Sun Life Global Investments chief investment officer Sadiq Adatia said, and there is perhaps no greater uncertainty than not knowing who the president of the U.S. is going to be for several days, or even weeks. A contested result could lead to social unrest, which the markets usually do not respond well to, and would also mean that any potential stimulus could take even longer to arrive.

“You won’t see anything that pushes markets higher,” Adatia said.

The markets have sold off in advance of the election and depending on whether or not they recover ahead of Tuesday, Adatia said a contested result might signal another five per cent decline for the S,amp;P 500. The last time a U.S. election was contested was in 2000, when George W. Bush and Al Gore went to the Supreme Court. It took 34 days to determine that Bush was the winner and in that time, the markets slipped close to seven per cent.

Does it even matter who wins?

Probably not, according to Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. portfolio manager Nic Piquard. The U.S. Federal Reserve continues to have substantially more influence on the markets than either candidate because of its decision to keep interest rates near zero going forward and provide quantitative easing as necessary. That will give either candidate the ability to go into deep deficit spending and Piquard expects they will. Eventually, the central bank may have to intervene to cool the economy, but its recent decision to adopt average inflation targeting means it is likely “willing to stand by longer than perhaps investors thought initially,” Piquard said.

