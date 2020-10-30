Tanya QUITS Atlanta Housewives; Prepares MASSIVE Lawsuit Over Storyline!

Tanya Sam has officially quit the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has confirmed, and people close to her believe that she’s preparing a HUGE lawsuit against Bravo.

In the upcoming season of the Atlanta Housewives, Kenya accuses Tanya of some pretty scandalous things – on camera.

Kenya claimed that during housewife Cynthia’s bachelorette party, Tanya and Porsha had s*x, and then the two ladies allegedly had a threesome with a male stripper. And Kenya claims to have “heard” it all.

TANYA & PORSHA QUARANTINED TOGETHER – ARE THEY LESBIANS??

Well MTO NEWS learned Tanya is FIGHTING BACK against those claims – and she wants Bravo to stop spreading those alleged lies about her.

Tanya’s friend told MTO news, “Tanya is a respected businesswoman, and she’s engaged [to investor Paul Judge], they can’t go around saying that she’s out here having threesomes – when it’s not true.”

According to Tanya’s pals, the former housewife hired one of Atlanta’s TOP attorney’s and is proceeding with a lawsuit. The friend told , “She’s suing Bravo, and Kenya.”

We spoke with a person at production with the Atlanta Housewives, and they don’t seem too worried about Tanya’s lawsuit.

The production staffer told , “Tanya can’t sue us, her contract says that we can do whatever we want with her image – we can even lie on her if we want [under the contract]. That’s what she agreed to.”

This battle is about to get juicy . . . we can’t wait to see ho this turns out.