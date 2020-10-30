Tanya QUITS Atlanta Housewives; Prepares MASSIVE Lawsuit Over Storyline!

Tanya Sam has officially quit the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has confirmed, and people close to her believe that she’s preparing a HUGE lawsuit against Bravo.

In the upcoming season of the Atlanta Housewives, Kenya accuses Tanya of some pretty scandalous things – on camera.

Kenya claimed that during housewife Cynthia’s bachelorette party, Tanya and Porsha had s*x, and then the two ladies allegedly had a threesome with a male stripper. And Kenya claims to have “heard” it all.

TANYA & PORSHA QUARANTINED TOGETHER – ARE THEY LESBIANS??

