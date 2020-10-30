Tami Roman’s Daughter Jazz Comes Out As Bisexual

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Jazz Anderson, the daughter of Tami Roman, has officially come out as bisexual.

 “Before we get any further into the show, I just have something I want to clear up from last week’s show. So, as you know, last week I did say that I was a virgin. I shared that. And a couple of days later, the blogs had a field day. People were all in the comments, all in my DMs as well. Basically, I had some doubters. I had some haters and then I had some people who were just like, ‘You’re gay!’ So that’s why you’re a virgin. You’re a lesbian so that’s why you’re a virgin,” she said during the interview.

