Tami Roman’s Daughter Jazz Comes Out As Bisexual

Jazz Anderson, the daughter of Tami Roman, has officially come out as bisexual.

“Before we get any further into the show, I just have something I want to clear up from last week’s show. So, as you know, last week I did say that I was a virgin. I shared that. And a couple of days later, the blogs had a field day. People were all in the comments, all in my DMs as well. Basically, I had some doubters. I had some haters and then I had some people who were just like, ‘You’re gay!’ So that’s why you’re a virgin. You’re a lesbian so that’s why you’re a virgin,” she said during the interview.

Both Jazz and her sister, Lyric, are virgins at 24 and 26-years-old.

She goes on to add: “I am bisexual. I do look at myself as a bisexual female in 2020. I’ve been with females and I’ve been with males. I’m not going to let anybody call me a lesbian because I do like guys. If I’m ever looking or if I meet a great guy in the future, I’m down to date him as I’ve dated other guys in the past.”