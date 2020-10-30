Syleena Johnson Says ‘R&B Divas’ Could Be Making A Return

R&B singer and chat show cohost Syleena Johnson says that reality television show R&B Divas could be making a return to television.

“R&B Divas is still, I guess, not in…you know, ‘it ain’t comin’ back chile’. But there have been talks…about maybe some kind–of it coming back in some form or fashion… I’m not the executive producer of R&B Divas,” she told TheJasmineBRAND. “I’m not in control of the production team. So, that’s on them, that’s just really what they decide. As of now, we’re just all doing our own thing.”

