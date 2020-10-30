Syleena Johnson Says ‘R&B Divas’ Could Be Making A Return

R&B singer and chat show cohost Syleena Johnson says that reality television show R&B Divas could be making a return to television.

“R&B Divas is still, I guess, not in…you know, ‘it ain’t comin’ back chile’. But there have been talks…about maybe some kind–of it coming back in some form or fashion… I’m not the executive producer of R&B Divas,” she told TheJasmineBRAND. “I’m not in control of the production team. So, that’s on them, that’s just really what they decide. As of now, we’re just all doing our own thing.”

Syleena and her husband, Kiwane Garris, were very open on the show, even sharing their experience of couples therapy.

“My husband and I are in couples therapy which you will see on season three. All of the songs and content are based on what’s going on in a relationship that would call for couples therapy. There was lack of communication–being busy and having kids–and it caused us to really disconnect,” she shared with Ebony at the time.