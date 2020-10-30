Stripper Scandal At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party Shown In New ‘RHOA’ Trailer

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

The new trailer for the Real Housewives of Atlanta has dropped, and Bravo is teasing the stripper scandal, which allegedly went down at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

At the end of the trailer, Kenya Moore says: “I’m hearing sex noises coming from a bedroom.”

So far, all of the ladies have denied sleeping with the stripper. Even the stripper issued a statement shooting down the rumors.

Michael Bolwaire aka B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER said:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR