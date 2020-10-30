Stripper Scandal At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party Shown In New ‘RHOA’ Trailer

The new trailer for the Real Housewives of Atlanta has dropped, and Bravo is teasing the stripper scandal, which allegedly went down at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

At the end of the trailer, Kenya Moore says: “I’m hearing sex noises coming from a bedroom.”

So far, all of the ladies have denied sleeping with the stripper. Even the stripper issued a statement shooting down the rumors.

Michael Bolwaire aka B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER said:

“To whom this may concern. I’m not just a stripper. I’m the stripper,” Michael declared in an Instagram video, which he shared on Oct. 9. He continued, “I built an entire brand on professionalism, and it don’t just stop here y’all. I got fans, followers and supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that.”

He continued, The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bullsh*t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my d*ck. Again, nothing happened. Y’all be cool.”