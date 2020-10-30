Sonu Sood, Samantha Akkineni and other stars send best wishes to Kajal Aggarwal on her marriage



Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been dating for a while now and this year the couple got engaged and planned on tying the knot. However, the pandemic delayed their decision a little further. But, the couple made sure they did not push the wedding to the next year and tied the knot this year itself. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in Mumbai today and pictures of the couple are all over the internet. Kajal definitely looks stunning as a bride and her wedding outfit got everyone talking about it.

A lot of stars also took to social media to wish Kajal earlier today as Kajal shared a picture of herself getting ready for her wedding and captioned it as, “The calm before the storm.” Sonu Sood, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah and more celebs sent their good wishes to the bride.

Check out their comments on the post below…