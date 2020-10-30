Shakira Writes Emotional Essay About The Hundreds Of Children Separated From Their Families At The Mexico Border!

The songstress cares a lot about this issue and so, she decided to use her voice and influence to bring more awareness to it! That being said, Shakira wrote a very emotional essay for Time magazine, all about the hundreds of kids separated from their parents at the Mexico border and who are yet to be reunited with them months after!

Obviously, as an immigrant herself, and as a mother of two sons, Shakira feels for those involved in this situation on a personal level!

In her co-op, the star mentioned that she is also very sad to see that such barbaric things happen in the so called ‘land of the free.’

‘How could a nation built on the shoulders of immigrants, one that purports to hold family values in such high regard, have such unimaginably cruel immigration policies? What rationale could justify separating children from their families, with no intention of ever reuniting them, when the U.S. has prided itself on being a beacon of hope for those who come from places where not even basic needs or safety are a guarantee?’ she asks.

She went on to talk about the 545 kids still stuck in America by themselves, risking to grow up without their families because the current administration was unable to at least keep tabs on the adults.

What this means is that they don’t have the parents’ contact details so they cannot find them to return the kids.

‘545 children who have to go to sleep without someone to reassure them that they aren’t in danger at any given moment, 545 children who can’t hug, laugh or have any contact with the people they love most,’ Shakira pointed out in her essay before mentioning that it makes her think of her youngest, who is 5, ‘how he cries for me when he skins his knee, and the pain I feel if I am not there to comfort him. Who answers the cries of the children left without their parents?’

Make sure to check out Shakira’s emotional co-op for Time in its entirety!

