See Hoda Kotb & More Daytime Hosts’ Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costumes

Finally, something to celebrate!

From Kelly Ripa to Tamron Hall to the Today show, TV hosts have delighted fans with expertly crafted, creative and often nostalgic costumes over the years, and thankfully, this year was no exception.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Kelly and Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest debuted on their show looks inspired by Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, channeled characters from Schitt’s Creek and The Mandalorian and even put a literal spin on the NBA Bubble.

The Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker and Craig Melvin proved Broadway may be closed, but its favorite shows live on with their Hamilton, Wicked, Cats and Chicago inspired costumes.

Over at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to first responders working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic by dresses up like a superhero nurse.

And on The Tamron Hall Show, the host sported three different costumes inspired by Diana Ross.