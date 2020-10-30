See All of Tyler Perry’s Best TV & Movie Roles

Tyler Perry first shot to fame via his critically acclaimed stage plays which delved into topics around, race, love and everything in between. He developed the character Madea, and from there the rest is history. He’s taken the loud, obnoxious and always hilarious grandmother character and made her a household name. After making the leap from the stage to the screen, he created lots of films starring his character. Including, Madea’s Family Reunion, Madea Goes to Jail, Madea’s Big Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, Boo! A Madea Halloween, and lastly, 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral.