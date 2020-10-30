SEC WBB Preseason Rankings

SEC Staff

Photo: Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

The 2020-21 women’s basketball season is set to begin on Nov. 25 and with just under a month to go here is a look at where the SEC lands in some preseason rankings.

In ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, five SEC teams are ranked. South Carolina leads all teams at No. 1 with Mississippi State at No. 3, Kentucky at No. 11, No. 13 Arkansas, and No. 14 Texas A,amp;M.

Lindy’s preseason rankings share the same five teams: 1. South Carolina, 4. Mississippi State, 11. Kentucky, 13. Texas A,amp;M and 15. Arkansas.

The Gamecocks ended the abbreviated 2019-20 season as the No. 1 team in the country and begins this season in the same position. Along with sophomores Aliyah Boston (forward), Zia Cooke (guard) and Brea Beal (wing), the team welcomes Texas transfer Destiny Littleton and freshman Eniya Russell.

The Bulldogs are under a new head coach in Nikki McCray-Penson but the same talent is on the court this season in Rickea Jackson, Jessika Carter and Myah Taylor. MSU also adds Michigan State transfer Sidney Cooks.

Kentucky can count a leading candidate for national player of the year on its roster. Junior Rhyne Howard finished second in scoring (23.4 PPG) and averaged 6.5 rebounds last season. While the Wildcats lost five seniors, they have Chasity Patterson and top-30 recruit Treasure Hunt.

The Razorbacks add graduate transfer Destiny Slocum to the team to assist fifth-year seniors Chelsea Dungee and Amber Ramirez. They also welcome freshman Elauna Eaton, a top-50 recruit.

The Aggies return Kayla Wells, Ciera Johnson, N’dea Jones and Aaliya Wilson in a heavy hitting offense. In addition, Minnesota transfer Destiny Pitts was granted immediate eligibility for this season by the NCAA. Pitts earned All-Big Ten honors wand was the consensus Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017-18.

Lindy’s also included a preseason All-America team with six SEC student-athletes. Both Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston were named first team with Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas), Rickea Jackson and Jessika Carter (Mississippi State), and N’dea Jones (Texas A,amp;M) on the third team.