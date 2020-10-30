SBI Holdings CEO By Cointelegraph

Japan is the ‘leading candidate’ for Ripple’s new headquarters: SBI Holdings CEO
Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao said that Japan is the most likely country will relocate to, should it leave the United States.
At an Oct. 28 press briefing, Kitao stated that the blockchain-based payments firm “has made Japan the most promising candidate” for its new headquarters if Ripple makes good on its threats to move its San Francisco offices. SBI Holdings is a Ripple investor, while Kitao sits on the firm’s board of directors.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.