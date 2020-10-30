Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 to Oklahoma Community on ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter’s Behalf

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Bruno’ actor reportedly makes the generous donation to Jeanise Jones’ Oklahoma City community as the money is used for shelter, food and various other needs.

Sacha Baron Cohen has made a charitable act on the behalf of a babysitter who became a breakout star of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“. As he tried to make difference in Jeanise Jones’ Oklahoma City community, the leading man of the 2020 mockumentary film has reportedly donated $100,000.

The “Les Miserables” actor’s generous donation will be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jeanise’s request, per reported by PEOPLE. The money was said to be used for shelter, food and various other needs.

Extending his gratitude to the comedian for the donation, Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Derrick Scobey told the site, “I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has.” He added, “Maybe it’s a little risque, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”

The pastor went on to praise Jeanise for her contribution in helping people in their community who were affected by ice storms and power outages. “While all these people around the world are loving how she’s the moral compass of the movie, she’s sitting here serving people in the dark and in the cold,” he elaborated. “This is who we are. This is what we do for our community, and we love our community.”

Derrick has previously created a GoFundMe page for Jeanise. The fundraising was set up after she was allegedly paid $3,600 for her appearance as a babysitter to Borat’s 15-year-old daughter Tutar, played by 24-year-old Maria Bakalova. The page has since passed its $100,000 goal as it collected $140,743 from 5,700 donors.

About the need to create the crowd-funding page for Jeanise, the pastor explained, “She’s unemployed right now due to Covid. Previously, she worked on a job for 32 years! She’s faithful! Please consider giving a contribution simply to say thank you to Jeanise for being ‘A moral compass and a light shining in darkness’ in this movie.”

About her participation in “Borat 2”, Jeanise was made to think that it was a documentary about child brides, and Tutar was in danger of being married off to an older man. When asked about her appearance, the 62-year-old admitted to The New York Post, “I’m thinking this is for real, so I felt kind of betrayed by it.”

While Jeanise felt betrayed by filmmakers, Pastor Derrick stated in her GoFundMe page, “One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore.” He added, “She has WORRIED about this young lady for a year.”