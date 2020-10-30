Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Royce Da 5’9 reacted to the news that Lil Wayne publicly endorsed President Donald Trump like the majority of Weezy’s fans did — with disbelief.

“This ain’t the Iconic Genius that said. {And I Quote} ‘Bitch, real G’z move in silence like lasagna’…. Nope. I rebuke you, Satan … Stay away from our [GOATS’].. And Wayne would’ve NEVER worn a shirt to the White House.”

On Thursday, Wayne shared a picture of him standing alongside the current president, along with the caption:

