Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump

Royce Da 5’9 reacted to the news that Lil Wayne publicly endorsed President Donald Trump like the majority of Weezy’s fans did — with disbelief.

“This ain’t the Iconic Genius that said. {And I Quote} ‘Bitch, real G’z move in silence like lasagna’…. Nope. I rebuke you, Satan … Stay away from our [GOATS’].. And Wayne would’ve NEVER worn a shirt to the White House.”

On Thursday, Wayne shared a picture of him standing alongside the current president, along with the caption:

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus. besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Lil Wayne joins the likes of Ice Cube, and Lil Pump showing some support for Trump. The election is less than a week away.