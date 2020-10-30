Researchers find candidates and PACs are increasingly turning to influencers for the election as platforms like Facebook and Twitter clamp down on bots and ads (Arielle Pardes/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
4


Arielle Pardes / Wired:

Researchers find candidates and PACs are increasingly turning to influencers for the election as platforms like Facebook and Twitter clamp down on bots and ads  —  Platforms like Facebook and Google are sharing their plans to pause political ads around Election Day.  That’s won’t stop all paid campaigning.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR