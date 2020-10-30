Dan Goodin / Up News Info Technica:
Researchers extract Intel’s secret key for encrypting and decrypting security updates that patch vulnerabilities on its Goldmont architecture-based CPUs — Hackers can now reverse-engineer updates or write their own custom firmware. — Researchers have extracted the secret key …
Researchers extract Intel's secret key for encrypting and decrypting security updates that patch vulnerabilities on its Goldmont architecture-based CPUs (Dan Goodin/Up News Info Technica)
Dan Goodin / Up News Info Technica: