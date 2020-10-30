Researchers extract Intel's secret key for encrypting and decrypting security updates that patch vulnerabilities on its Goldmont architecture-based CPUs (Dan Goodin/Up News Info Technica)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Dan Goodin / Up News Info Technica:

Researchers extract Intel’s secret key for encrypting and decrypting security updates that patch vulnerabilities on its Goldmont architecture-based CPUs  —  Hackers can now reverse-engineer updates or write their own custom firmware.  —  Researchers have extracted the secret key …

