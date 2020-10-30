Ravens sign All-Pro Ronnie Stanley to $99M extension

The Ravens have signed Ronnie Stanley to a five-year, $98.75M extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com (on Twitter). The pact includes a whopping $70.9M in total guarantees and takes the star left tackle through the 2025 season.

Stanley fell short of Laremy Tunsil‘s $22M-per-year watermark, but not by much. The deal still represents a major investment for the Ravens, who have secured one of the league’s best tackles for years to come. Baltimore did have the option of the franchise tag, but it would have saddled them with a massive cap hit for 2021. All in all, Stanley is set to earn $112.86M between now and the end of the commitment.

“Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He’s a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.”

DeCosta has been working hard to secure Baltimore’s stars for the long haul. Earlier this month, he inked Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey

to a strikingly similar deal — $98.75M over five years.

Stanley is undeniably happy about the deal, though Tunsil’s remains the gold standard for tackles by a mile. Tunsil doesn’t just have the higher AAV — he has the ability to cash in all over again during his prime. Stanley arguably sacrificed some upside with his Baltimore re-up, but he has security, and more money than he could spend in 10 lifetimes.