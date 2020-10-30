Rapper Freeway’s Son Passes Away

Bradley Lamb
7

Philly rapper Freeway has revealed that his son has passed away.

The rapper shared a picture of him standing next to his son, Jihad, who is wearing a cap and gown.

“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath,” he captioned the post. “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.”

