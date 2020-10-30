Racing great Mark Skaife slams decision to cancel over coronavirus

Climbing costs, falling crowds, less corporate support, and the final hammer blow of COVID-19 combined to end the event after 21 years.

“The future of a street circuit, funded by taxpayers in this COVID environment, is completely unviable,” Premier Steven Marshall said.

This year’s event cost the taxpayer more than $10 million.

The bill for 2021 could have been closer to $20 million.

Mr Marshall admitted it was a “tough day” but he believed the government had made the right choice.

The first Supercars was held in 1999 to replace the Grand Prix lost to Melbourne a few years earlier.

Many racing greats have taken part – and one made his displeasure felt today.

“In a year where we’ve been smashed in the hospitality and tourism sectors, this is a to galvanise and keep these things going,” former champion Mark Skaife said.

“As I said, I’m blown away by the decision.”

Local driver Todd Hazelwood is also angry that the town’s biggest race meeting has been canned.

“The way I sit here and view it is I guess Adelaide shouldn’t have the Fringe or Tour Down Under either because of COVID,” he said.

The state government’s own data showed the 2019 event injected $46 million into the local economy, and attracted a quarter of a million fans.

The state opposition labelled the government’s decision a “cop-out”.