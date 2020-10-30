Qatar Apologizes for Airport Strip Searches and Pursues Charges

Qatar’s government said on Friday that it had referred several people for prosecution over invasive medical examinations of women aboard 10 planes in Doha this month, after an investigation into the circumstances.

In a harrowing episode on Oct. 2, women on the flights at Hamad International Airport near Doha, the country’s capital, were strip-searched and some were subjected to examinations to determine whether they had recently given birth after an abandoned newborn was found in an airport bathroom.

The situation prompted outrage and disbelief, first in Australia — where the news initially emerged, because one of the flights involved was bound for Sydney — and then internationally, with rights groups calling the airport officials’ actions a breach of basic rights that could amount to sexual assault.

A statement from the Qatari government on Friday said that the “procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated.”