Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ diet regime for that hot bod is so simple that it will shock you!

With that million dollar figure, it seems impossible that Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn’t follow a strict diet. Yes your heard right. The actress doesn’tfollow any particular diet. She just follows her heart, eats what she likes, and when she feels she has over done it, she exercises. “Fortunately I do not have a tendency to put on weight and can get away eating as much as I want to, which is a blessing in this industry,” she had once told Times of India. She reiterated that to an international magazine too, once. She had said, “I don’t really have a diet. I wing it by the seat of my pants.”

In the same interview she’d further added that she balances her tastebuds between cheeseburgers and a soup-salad diet. Said she, “It’s such a girl thing to do, like if I feel, ‘Ughh, I put on a few pounds’ and I feel gross about (myself) I suddenly start eating salad, protein, and soup. Otherwise if I am feeling like I am in great shape, I am okay with cheeseburgers and pizza. So, when someone asks me about my diet I feel terrible saying that I don’t really have one.”

She’d also told the magazine that there’s no point in starving. She stated, “I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings on the side, for sure.” And while she keeps her weekdays simple with vegetables, lots of fruit and roti, it’s on the weekends that she gives in to her cravings. The actress believes that drinking a lot of water helps keep one fit.