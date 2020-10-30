Preity Zinta sweats it out hard and gives some major fitness motivation

Preity Zinta may not be seen much on the big screen these days, but she makes sure in the age of social media, her fans get enough of her virtually. Yesterday, the actress shared her workout video with her fans on Instagram.



Preity Zinta is seen lifting some heavy weights in the video. The workout looks pretty intense. She captions her video saying, ‘Everyday is a new day and a new hustle for some muscle, so bring on the endorphins ðÂ¤© Thank you @adrianleroux for these awesome gym sessions. It’s the best part of my day.’







The actress trains hard for a fit body and lead a healthy lifestyle. As you have seen in her previous videos, she grows her own organic vegetables. Now you know the serect behind her fit avatar.