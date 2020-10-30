Police release CCTV of ‘extremely dangerous’ fugitive linked to three murders

The twin brother of the woman believed to be a triple murder suspect’s third victim has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his sister after police arrested the suspected killer in a stolen car today after a six-day manhunt.

Officers found the body of a missing woman on Newbold Comyn – a country park near Leamington Spa – on Thursday and identified her this morning as Nichola McGregor.

The 31-year-old, from Leamington, is thought to be the third victim in a triple murder, after mother and son Julie and David Williams were also found dead earlier this week.

Anthony Russell was arrested by police in the early hours of this morning in connection with the three deaths.

Today, Nichola’s twin, Adam McGregor, wrote: ‘Words can’t even express how I’m feeling at the minute. For the first in my life I’m afraid of being alone more than ever. Fly high high darling twin. RIP twinnie look and watch over us all. Until we meet again.’

Miss McGregor, also known as Nicole, was previously on the run from police herself after she failed to appear in court for possessing a knife.

She had been wanted by British Transport Police after being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and fare evasion in July 2019.

In a lengthy post on her Facebook page in August, she wrote about trying to get her life back on track.

Nichola McGregor, also known as Nicole, pictured with twin brother Adam, who paid a heartbreaking tribute to his sister on social media

Today, Nichola’s twin, Adam McGregor, wrote: ‘Words can’t even express how I’m feeling at the minute. For the first in my life I’m afraid of being alone more than ever. Fly high high darling twin. RIP twinnie look and watch over us all. Until we meet again’

Officers on patrol discovered triple murder suspect Anthony Russell, pictured, in a red Ford C-Max – stolen in Leamington Spa on Wednesday afternoon – in a country lane in Rolleston-on-Dove at around 4am

A map shows how the hunt for Anthony Russell (pictured inset on CCTV) played out as three victims were killed in the Midlands

She said: ‘New fresh start for me is a defo need to put my self first and concentrate on sorting my life out once and for all.

‘Hopefully fingers crossed I will have sum Wer else to live I need to put old and the bad negative sh*t behind me and start putting positive stuff first.

‘I just want to say iv got great support around me and good friends behind me hate all the false to face bull sh*t peace out lol love to all my children I missu all sooo much always in my heart my thoughts never forget.’

On her profile, she describes herself as ‘fun to be around, love having a good laugh with friends and spending with my daughter Emilia.’

She states that she is a ‘full yummy mummy’ and previously studied at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College.

In March, she wrote about missing her children and said: ‘Miss my babies so much with all that’s going on.

‘I hope that they are safe and well always on my mind in my heart and in my thoughts.

‘Mummy loves you both soooo much never forget how much you mean to me xxx’

Friend Ljupka Stojanovska wrote on social media: ‘Always in my heart.R.I.P Nicole Mcgregor. You be sadly mising but never going to be forgotten.’

Vix Gardner replied: ‘I know, just can’t get out of my head how frightened she must have been & alone.’

Irina Hawtin said: ‘I am so saddened to hear this shocking news. She was a beautiful girl, didn’t deserve the life to end so tragically. Rest in peace Nicole.’

Steph Safka wrote: ‘There’s some evil people on this earth I have no other words Nicole was my only friend I’m gonna miss her cheeky face.’

Murder suspect Anthony Russell was discovered by officers on patrol in a red Ford C-Max – stolen in Leamington Spa on Wednesday afternoon – in a country lane in Rolleston-on-Dove at around 4am.

West Midlands Police launched a manhunt for Russell after the bodies of a mother and her son were found dead in flats in Coventry.

Julie Williams, 58, was found murdered just before 11pm on Sunday after concerns were raised about her welfare.

Her 32-year-old son David was reported missing the day before and was found dead at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Two days later, police discovered the body of Miss McGregor.

The body of David Williams (pictured left), 32, was discovered hours after his mother Julie Williams (pictured right) was found dead in her flat in Coventry

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Payne said today: ‘The deaths of three people in the Midlands region this week have been shocking and devastating for the families involved.

‘Our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with the tragic circumstances of their deaths.

‘We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our appeals for information, but although we have a suspect in custody, our investigation must now establish exactly what has happened.’

The ‘extremely dangerous’ suspect had last been caught on camera three days ago in the posh town of Leamington Spa.

Detectives had urged anyone who knows of the whereabouts to dial 999 immediately.

Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Meir said earlier: ‘We have been searching for Anthony since the weekend after he was linked to a double murder in Coventry.

‘Officers have identified a third body within Newbold Comyn in Warwickshire and we consider Anthony Russell is linked and is likely to have committed that offence.

‘It’s essential the public come forward with any information they have as to the whereabouts of Anthony.

‘Anthony is a dangerous individual and members of the public should come forward with any information and dial 999. They should not approach him.

‘We’re working closely with Warwickshire Police to locate and arrest Anthony Russell. If you have any information do not hesitate to call 999.

The hunt came after the body of Mrs Williams, 58, was discovered at her flat at Emily Smith House, Riley Square, just before 11pm on Sunday. Pictured: Police at the scene

‘I can’t stress enough how important it us that we find and arrest Russell, and we really need the public’s help to do that.’

A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been bailed with conditions.

The causes of Julie and David’s deaths are yet to be established, and post-mortems are due to take place in due course.

Russell has links to Coventry as well as Warwickshire and he sometimes sleeps rough and is a drug user.

Mrs Williams was discovered at her flat at Emily Smith House, Riley Square, just before 11pm on Sunday.

The discovery of her body followed concerns for her welfare.

Mr Williams, who lived with his mother, was last seen on October 20 and reported missing on Saturday evening.

He was found dead at a nearby flat, also in Riley Square, at around 11.30pm on Monday.

Post-mortem examinations have yet to take place to determine the cause of their deaths, a force spokesperson said.

Mr Williams, who was last seen on October 20 and reported missing on Saturday evening, was found dead at a nearby flat, also in Riley Square, at around 11.30pm on Monday. Pictured: Police at the scene

Post-mortem examinations have yet to take place to determine the cause of their deaths, West Midlands Police said. Pictured: Police at the scene

West Midlands Police (pictured: An officer at the scene) have launched a double murder investigation

Speaking about the deaths of Mr and Mrs Williams, Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police homicide team, said: ‘These deaths are very sad and my thoughts are with David and Julie’s family at this difficult .

‘Our investigation continues at significant pace but we need to find Russell as soon as possible.

‘I’m urging anyone with information about where he is to get in touch with us straight away.’