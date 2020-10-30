Police help couple stranded on the way to their wedding reception

NSW Police helped a newly married couple make the best of an unfortunate situation when a road closure caused delays getting to their wedding reception.

About 12.30pm on Friday, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were called to Megalong Road at Megalong Valley, in the Blue Mountains, after a truck rolled over.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have assisted a couple in making the most of a road closure on their wedding day last week. (@neatonphotoraphy)

Thankfully the driver was uninjured but the road was closed intermittently throughout the day while the truck was recovered.

About 5.30pm, during one of the road closures, a newly married couple were stopped while on their way to their reception.

While waiting for the road to re-open, police officers invited the couple and their photographer to take some photos with an unmarked Highway Patrol vehicle.