Photos: Gautam Kitchlu snapped at the Taj Hotel ahead of his wedding

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been dating for a while now and the couple got engaged earlier this year. Today, they are set to tie the knot in Mumbai and the duo has reached the Taj Hotel already to get ready for the big night. Kajal shared a picture of herself all set with hair and make-up a couple of hours back and now pictures of Gautam Kitchlu have come online.

The groom-to-be is ready for his wedding. Gautam can be seen looking sharp in an off-white sherwani as he poses for the camera at the balcony of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Scroll through for the latest pictures.