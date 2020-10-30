Paula Jai Parker: Men Expected Me To Have Threesomes!!

Bradley Lamb
Actress Paula Jai Parker has revealed that her roles on television affected her love life — and men who dated her expected her to participate in threesomes.

“The negative side would be in dating situations,” she said. “It was the fact that people expected me to be this ‘loud ghetto girl,’ and I am an actress, that’s not who I am in real life,” she told Page Six, referencing her roles in Friday and Hustle & Flow.

