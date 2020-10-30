Patriots willing to trade ‘almost anyone’ before deadline?

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the New England Patriots have reportedly put all options on the table as they desperately try to salvage their season or perhaps giving up on this year in order to commit to building for the future.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the team is willing to listen to offers for “almost anyone” on their roster. If they are still trying to compete this year, their focus would almost certainly be on adding some weapons on offense, as they have looked abysmal on offense in three consecutive losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

And their intrepid arsenal of weapons took another hit Thursday, with wide receiver Julian Edelman having knee surgery Thursday that will keep him out for several games. It’s a tough blow for a team that has looked sluggish on offense, and many speculated that this would be the final straw that forces Bill Belichick to make some moves to acquire receiving talent before the trade deadline next Tuesday.

Who are the New England players that other teams are most likely to try and acquire? The obvious answer is superstar cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who some have speculated is on the trading block and would bring back a healthy sum of assets for the Patriots.

At 2-4, the Patriots sit behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, and unless they are able to make some serious adjustments, they seem destined to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.