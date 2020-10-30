OBJ breaks silence, calls ACL tear ‘really tough’

For the first time since Cleveland Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in a thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver broke his silence via a message shared on his Instagram story.

“I just wanna thank you all for checkin on me,” Beckham said, per TMZ Sports and Jake Trotter of ESPN. “This is tough, really f—ing tough. I really don’t have many words right now definitely not the right ones at least.

“I couldn’t tell u why this happened, this one doesn’t make much sense, it’s not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it. Ton of emotions flowing.. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv… be back soon”

Beckham went down while attempting to make a tackle after quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on his first attempt of Sunday’s game. Mayfield rallied back without Beckham and completed of 28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns. The third-year pro earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

Beckham, meanwhile, prematurely ends the campaign second on the Browns in receptions (23) and receiving yards (319), and tied for second in touchdown catches (3) with rookie tight end Harrison Bryant.

Mayfield, fellow receiver Jarvis Landry and coach Kevin Stefanski have all hit out at notions Cleveland’s offense and QB are better without Beckham on the field than with the talented playmaker in the lineup.