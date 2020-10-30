O.T. Genasis on Possibility of Getting Back Together With Malika Haqq: She’s Always ‘My Dog’

Instagram

The ‘Everybody Mad’ rapper also claims that even though he and the reality TV star are not together romantically, he has nothing but respect for her, with whom he shares his son Ace.

O.T. Genasis and baby mama Malika Haqq are now focusing on co-parenting their baby boy Ace, and it seems like the rapper is not putting a reconciliation with Malika as his priority. He made it clear in an interview with The Shade Room on Wednesday, October 28, where he was asked “if there’s any chance that you guys could rekindle your flame.”

“Malika is my… you know obviously that’s my son’s mother,” the 33-year-old hip-hop star said of the BFF of Khloe Kardashian. “But she was always my dog, my friend. Even when we’d be, like, getting into it, I let her have her thing.”

When asked to further detail his current platonic relationship with the 37-year-old reality TV star, O.T., whose real name is Odis Oliver Flores, shared, “It is what it is…We’re just chilling right now, man. She’s doing her, I’m doing me. You know what I mean. We ain’t really, like, on that right now. We just trying to figure out where our lives [are] going.”

O.T. went on to say that even though he and Malika are not together romantically, he has nothing but respect for her. “I [would] never, like, talk bad about her in the media. We’re family now…you always gotta hold it tight,” he explained. “So, whatever it is she goes through…I would never embarrass my son’s mother. It’s a different level of respect. It will always be like that.”

Malika and O.T. dated for two years before calling it quits in June 2019. Their split was only a few months before she confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child together back in September 2019. The pair later welcomed their first child together Ace in March.

Sharing on her Instagram account a picture of her, O.T. and their little bundle of joy’s hand, she wrote in the caption, “Ace Flores 3.14.2020.” O.T. also shared the happy news on his own page. He posted a photo of the newborn being swaddled in a hospital blanket. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” so the rapper wrote in the caption.