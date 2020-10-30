NSW boss Dave Trodden slams Queensland premier

NSWRL boss Dave Trodden has slammed the decision by Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep the sunshine state’s borders closed, ending any chance of Blues and Maroons fans crossing the border to attend the two last remaining games.

Palaszczuk’s decision means NSW fans won’t be able to attend the last Origin game on November 18, while Maroons supporters face the same problem trying to return from Sydney for Origin II on November 11.

NSW officials are conscious of of playing a decider in Queensland in front of close to 40,000 Maroons fans with virtually no Blues supporters in attendance.

Trodden says the decision robs fans from states of a chance of being part of the action especially since infection numbers remained low.

“I really hope we give them a dead rubber now,” Trodden told The Sydney Morning Herald. “They almost deserve for it to be a dead rubber up there, don’t they?

“We knew it was going to be difficult to get up to Queensland, but we were still hopeful that after their election there might be some relaxation [around the border restrictions] and fans could get up there.

“Rugby league has always been built on tribal rivalries. It’s important to people, and when you take away what is important to people, it’s difficult for them. Everyone understood the restrictions when there was a justifiable medical reason for them.

“But when the infection rate is so low – the few infections in NSW are from overseas travellers – it’s difficult to understand what the justifiable medical reason is now. I’m struggling to get my head around the logic of it all.

“I read the papers and watch the TV news and you hear people talk about how important tourism is to the Queensland people and their economy, and how important it is to get back to normality. But that rhetoric doesn’t match the decisions being made around the border closures.”

The Origin opener in Adelaide will allow 25,000 fans, ANZ Stadium will cater for 40,000 fans in game two, while Suncorp can hold just under 40,000, or 75 per cent of their capacity.

Trodden fears these changes could keep fans away from the Origin permanently.

“The bigger problem is you interrupt the culture of attending games, and the longer that interruption goes, the harder it will be to get people comfortable attending games again,” he said.

Queensland restrictions are fairly arduous with all Maroons players and staff inside the bubble forced to isolate at home for a further two weeks once the series is completed and if the players reside in Queensland.