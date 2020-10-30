NRL news, Isaah Yeo’s hilarious response to Bulldogs interest

Penrith lock Isaah Yeo never thought he would see his name beside reports of trade rumours, but such has been the Panther’s strong season that he may have to get used to it.

Talk of a play by incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett on Yeo, of who he coached as an assistant at Penrith this year, surfaced following the NRL Grand Final.

Yeo who is off-contract at the end of 2021, was surprised by the reports, but assured his heart is at the foot of the mountains.

“I’m still on contract at Penrith, and I’d like to think my heart is there,” Yeo said.

Isaah Yeo of the Panthers. (Getty) (Getty)

“I’ve been fortunate enough to come through there and I moved there when I was 17, so my first priority is to stay at Penrith, and I’d like to think that something will work out there.”

In his seven NRL seasons at Penrith, Yeo has rarely received interest from a rival club, but that way of thinking may have to change if he can replicate his stunning 2020 form.

So surprised was he by the interest, that he and his father had to double-check the rumours were about him.

“My old man was asking me if there was any truth to it,” he said.

“This is the first time (in my career) where I’ve been in a position like this where articles are written about interest from other clubs.

“I actually had that story sent to me. It is nice to hear, but it is just a matter of making sure I’m doing my job for the club.”