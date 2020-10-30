Noah Syndergaard blasts Wilpons after sale of Mets is approved

It does not look like Noah Syndergaard is going to miss the New York Mets’ outgoing owners.

Syndergaard took a parting shot at the Wilpon family on Friday, the day that Steve Cohen’s ownership was officially approved by Major League Baseball.

“All I plead is that the new owner treats players and personnel in the organization like people and less like expendable commodities,” Syndergaard told Mike Puma of the New York Post. “That being said, I couldn’t be more excited having the real life Bobby Axelrod leading the charge.”

Bobby Axelrod is a reference to the lead character from the Showtime series “Billions.” It’s a nod to Cohen’s wealth, as he’s now considered the richest owner in MLB.

Syndergaard clearly did not like the Wilpons. The line about being treated like “expendable commodities” is particularly telling. That’s especially true when you remember that Syndergaard was the subject of frequent trade rumors over the last two years.

The 28-year-old Mets ace is due to be a free agent after the 2021 season. His long-term future with the organization is murky, but Cohen will have a say in that.