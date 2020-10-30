Netflix raises subscription prices in US, hinting UK is next

Netflix is raising its subscription prices in the United States for its highest tiers.

The standard plan, which allows people to have HD-quality content and watch on two devices at once, will increase from $12.99 (£10) per month to $13.99.

The premium plan, which allows for allows for 4K streaming and downloads on four devices at once, will increase from $15.99 per month to $17.99.

The entry level plan, which is priced at $8.99, remains the same.

The streaming company made its announcement on Thursday in its earnings call.

Customers will receive a warning 30 days before the changes are expected to be made over the next two months, according to CNBC.

Netflix said it is making these changes because it considers itself delivering more value for US users.

“There is that opportunity to occasionally go back and then ask for members, where we’ve delivered that extra value in those countries, to pay a little bit more,” the company’s chief operating officer Greg Peters said.

The service increased the price of its basic service from $7.99 per month to $8.99 per month, and its premium service from $10.99 to $12.99.

The standard subscription went from £7.99 to £8.99, while the premium subscription increased from £9.99 to £11.99.

Netflix said that the current price increase is only for users in the United States.

It said that it understood that “people have more entertainment choices than ever” and that it updated its prices so it can offer “more variety of TV shows and films.”

“As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget,” the company continued.