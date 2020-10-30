Netflix Raises Its Prices. Here’s What You’ll Have to Pay

Netflix is raising the monthly fee of its standard and premium plans in the U.S.

The change will see the monthly rate for its Standard plan rise by $1, from $12.99 to $13.99, while its Premium plan will increase by $2, from $16 to $18 The Basic plan remains at $9 per month.

The new subscription rates take effect on Thursday, October 29 for new members signing up to the video streaming service.

Existing subscribers don’t escape the hike, however, with the new prices coming into effect over the next couple of months.

“Current members will be notified through email and will also receive a notification within the app 30 days ahead of their price increase,” the company confirmed. “Timing will be based on the specific member’s billing cycle and will be rolled out over the course of the next two months.”

The price increase is the first to be imposed by Netflix since January 2019 when it added one or two dollars to each of its tiers.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall line up,” Netflix said in a statement, adding, “As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”

The box below shows the differences between each tier:

If the price hike is a big switch-off and you fancy taking similar services for a spin, Hulu, for example, offers a month of free viewing, while Amazon Prime also gives you access to its library of movies and TV shows — among other benefits — for a monthlong trial. Apple TV+ currently offers a free 7-day trial (you get a year for free if you buy an Apple product), while Showtime offers 30 days for free.

Disney+ offered a free 7-day trial in its early days, but it has since ended the offer. Netflix, too, recently ended its own free trial, instead offering a small selection of free content for potential customers to try.

also has a helpful article offering an overview of the leading video streaming services to help you find the best one for you.

