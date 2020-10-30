More than 100 dogs rehomed in US, rescued from South Korean meat market

They’re now destined for new homes in Maryland.

“These are amazing and resilient loving animals and the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, we are gonna end this trade in South Korea,” Kitty Walsh, President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said.

These dogs have now settled in and are being checked by vets and learning to walk on leashes while they get used to being around people.

“I was just taking one dog for a walk around on a leash and my feet were flying off the ground,” Ms Walsh said.

“They’re just not used to this. So we can really help train them and get them ready to be in a home.”