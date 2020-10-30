Moniece From Love & Hip Hop Explains Why Shaq ‘DUMPED’ Her!! (Was He Wrong?)

Moniece Slaughter of Love & Hip Hop spilled tea on her relationship with former NBA great Shaquille O’neal, and according to her Shaq “dumped” her!

In an interview with Domenick Nati on The Domenick Nati Radio Show, Moniece told the host that the pair dated briefly from 2011 to 2012, but she suspected infidelity on Shaq’s part.

Moniece says she learned about Shaq’s infidelity or at least contemplated the possibility that he could be cheating after reading rumors online – but when she tried discussing it with Shaq to get some clarity, he fired her.

She told Nati, “he broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions. He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered. And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you’re going to answer it”

Moniece, who has dated many celebrities, including Ray J and her baby daddy Lil Fizz, went on to confirm that she and Shaq are still on good terms and are better as friends.