Home Entertainment Moniece From Love & Hip Hop Explains Why Shaq ‘DUMPED’ Her!! (Was...

Moniece From Love & Hip Hop Explains Why Shaq ‘DUMPED’ Her!! (Was He Wrong?)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Moniece Slaughter of Love & Hip Hop spilled tea on her relationship with former NBA great Shaquille O’neal, and according to her Shaq “dumped” her!

In an interview with Domenick Nati on The Domenick Nati Radio Show, Moniece told the host that the pair dated briefly from 2011 to 2012, but she suspected infidelity on Shaq’s part. 

BET CREATES SHOW ON CHEATING BLACK HUSBANDS & THE WOMEN THAT LOVE THEM

RELATED ARTICLES

©